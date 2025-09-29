 
King Charles fears Prince Andrew could become 'enemy' if banished?

King Charles prioritizes 'more pressing matters' as Prince Andrew scandal deepens

Web Desk
September 29, 2025

King Charles refuses to take action against Prince Andrew
King Charles refuses to take action against Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has become 'most hated royal' for Prince William, who reportedly 'can't stand' his disgraced uncle, yet King Charles is not willing to take action against the Duke of York, according to Closer Magazine.

The monarch is facing criticism behind palace walls as he refuses to take action against Andrew. An insider told the outlet that the Prince of Wales finds it “ridiculous” that his uncle is “still being tolerated and invited to certain functions, he wouldn’t allow his uncle to darken any royal door at this point."

Notably, the source also added that the reason Charles isn’t taking any action against his brother is that he doesn't want to make an enemy of Andrew.

"King Charles has made it abundantly clear that it’s not a simple or straightforward scenario to just throw him out," the source said.

Adding, "That way, they could make an enemy of him and the family have many more pressing matters to tend to for now."

It is worth mentioning that this comes as Prince Andrew faces renewed scrutiny following the release of an old email in which his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, referred to Epstein as her “steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”

However, the sources revealed that Andrew is “trying to charm his way back into” Prince William, the future King’s “good books and kill him with kindness.”

This comes after the youngest son of King Charles was spotted in an awkward encounter with the Prince of Wales at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

