Sarah Ferguson: Another blow in the offing

Sarah Ferguson may lose one of her remaining honorary titles after fresh revelations about her links to Jeffrey Epstein reignited scrutiny over her past ties to the disgraced financier.

According to the Daily Mail, the City of York Council is weighing whether to revoke Ferguson’s Freedom of the City of York, a distinction she received in 1987 as a wedding gift alongside Prince Andrew.

A decision could be made at the council’s next full meeting in November.

The debate follows emails, reported last week, in which Ferguson described Epstein as her “supreme friend” and issued a “humble” apology to him in 2011, even after she had publicly disowned him.

Her spokesperson said the messages were sent only because Epstein threatened to sue her for defamation, adding that she was “taken in by his lies” and ultimately cut contact once the scope of his crimes became clear.

The controversy mirrors events in 2022, when Prince Andrew was stripped of the same York honor after settling a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse.

Andrew denied the allegations.

Council leader Claire Douglas said members “deplore” links to Epstein and will consider removing Ferguson’s title.