Kensington Palace statement reveals Prince William leading private estate session

Kensington Palace says the Prince of Wales chaired a meeting on Duchy of Cornwall

September 29, 2025

Prince William chaired the Duchy of Cornwall Prince 's Council meeting on Monday, said a brief statement issued by Kensington Palace.

A picture of the royal chairing the meeting was also released by the palace without further details.

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate, established in 1337 by King Edward III, that provides an income to the heir to the throne, currently Prince William, who is the Duke of Cornwall.

The Duchy was created to provide a source of income for the heir, allowing them financial independence and resources for their public, charitable, and private activities.

The Duchy is a unique entity, neither a corporation, company, trust, nor settlement, and is managed independently.  

