Prince Andrew not taking Prince William seriously?

Prince Andrew hopes to regain Prince William’s trust?

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York is still not taking his nephew Prince William, the Prince of Wales seriously.

While the future King is said to be “furious” over Andrew still being “tolerated” in the royal family, insiders have revealed that the disgraced Prince is trying to regain the Prince of Wales’ trust.

The source told Closer Magazine, “Prince William can’t stand his uncle Andrew and would love to see him booted from the royal household for good, but he’s not getting much support as he’d like from other family members and it’s causing escalating tension behind the scenes.”

However, they noted, “Andrew has been trying to charm his way back into William’s good books and kill him with kindness, which was the main reason why he went out of his way to pose alongside him at the funeral.”

“He wanted everyone, his nephew included, to know that he intends to go nowhere and the entire eye rolling and bad mouthing in the world won’t change that,” the source said.

Adding, “He’s been chipping away at building bridges with his brother, which seems to be working because he’s still invited to important gatherings and most of the talk about him being forcibly ejected from Royal Lodge has subsided – at least for now.”

The insiders also noted that the Duke of York is not taking the Prince of Wales “seriously”, despite being aware that he’s second in the line of throne.

“He still sees him as the little kid he’d babysit and take care of when he was a little boy and he’s savvy enough to know that big picture decisions like booting a leading member out of the royal fold would cause an almighty scandal for The Firm,” the source shared.

Yet, as per insiders Prince Andrew also believes that Prince William is “being a spoilt brat and that he’s throwing around all these empty threats without bearing in mind that he’s not been convicted of anything.”

"Andrew hopes to regain William’s trust and find a path back to royal service, as delusional as that sounds."

It is worth mentioning that multiple sources have suggested that as soon as the eldest son of King Charles gets the opportunity, he will make sure to banish his disgraced uncle from the royal family.