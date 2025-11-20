 
Geo News

Dame Imelda Staunton tosses away Dame Judi Dench's hilarious present

Dame Imelda Staunton got a Christmas gift from her friend Dame Judi Dench

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Dame Judi Dench sends Dame Imelda Staunton hilarious present
Dame Judi Dench sends Dame Imelda Staunton hilarious present 

Dame Judi Dench had a hilarious gift for her friend Dame Imelda Staunton in a new Christmas ad.

The senior stars depicted themselves in an ad for ShelterBox, a disaster relief charity that provides essential items to people who have lost their homes.

Judi receives a tiny red thong in a gift and declares, "Red's not my colour."

She regifts it to Imelda, who,s seen happily opening the gift with a note reading, "Love, Judi x."

"I've got a present from my friend, Dame Judi," she says excitedly.

When she sees the thong, she gets embarrassed and quips, 'It's a bit big, isn't it?'

The Harry Potter star then tosses it away.

Judi is also backing a campaign and petition by Alzheimer’s Research UK to get people with dementia faster diagnosis through the NHS.

Dame Judi said: 'Dementia doesn’t just take away memories – it can take away identity, connection, and the future you thought you had.

The double Oscar winner continued, "Watching loved ones slip away, and not knowing why, is an experience no one should have to go through without answers."

"A diagnosis may not fix everything, but it gives people understanding, clarity, and some control at a time when everything feels uncertain. It allows families to make the most of the moments they have left," she added. 

"That’s why I’ve signed Alzheimer’s Research UK’s petition – and why I’m asking the public to do the same," she added, urging people to support the campaign. 

More From Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis emphasises relationships are 'important' for THIS video
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis emphasises relationships are 'important' for THIS
Justin Trudeau provides Katy Perry with 'exactly what she needs right now'
Justin Trudeau provides Katy Perry with 'exactly what she needs right now'
Kim Kardashian gets candid about aftermath of health scare
Kim Kardashian gets candid about aftermath of health scare
Kris Jenner goes quiet when Khloe Kardashian jokes about who her 'real dad' is
Kris Jenner goes quiet when Khloe Kardashian jokes about who her 'real dad' is
Sydney Sweeney's image problem: The unexpected fix that could save career
Sydney Sweeney's image problem: The unexpected fix that could save career
Watch: Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban's perform 'Ring Finger' at the Country Music Awards video
Watch: Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban's perform 'Ring Finger' at the Country Music Awards
Brendan Fraser recalls long wait for 'Mummy 4'
Brendan Fraser recalls long wait for 'Mummy 4'
'Stranger Things' creators weigh in on their hopes after final season
'Stranger Things' creators weigh in on their hopes after final season
Demi Lovato reveals ‘pressure' of marriage
Demi Lovato reveals ‘pressure' of marriage