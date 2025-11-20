Dame Imelda Staunton tosses away Dame Judi Dench's hilarious present

Dame Judi Dench sends Dame Imelda Staunton hilarious present

Dame Judi Dench had a hilarious gift for her friend Dame Imelda Staunton in a new Christmas ad.

The senior stars depicted themselves in an ad for ShelterBox, a disaster relief charity that provides essential items to people who have lost their homes.

Judi receives a tiny red thong in a gift and declares, "Red's not my colour."

She regifts it to Imelda, who,s seen happily opening the gift with a note reading, "Love, Judi x."

"I've got a present from my friend, Dame Judi," she says excitedly.

When she sees the thong, she gets embarrassed and quips, 'It's a bit big, isn't it?'

The Harry Potter star then tosses it away.

Judi is also backing a campaign and petition by Alzheimer’s Research UK to get people with dementia faster diagnosis through the NHS.

Dame Judi said: 'Dementia doesn’t just take away memories – it can take away identity, connection, and the future you thought you had.

The double Oscar winner continued, "Watching loved ones slip away, and not knowing why, is an experience no one should have to go through without answers."

"A diagnosis may not fix everything, but it gives people understanding, clarity, and some control at a time when everything feels uncertain. It allows families to make the most of the moments they have left," she added.

"That’s why I’ve signed Alzheimer’s Research UK’s petition – and why I’m asking the public to do the same," she added, urging people to support the campaign.