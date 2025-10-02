Inside Meghan Markle's royal tour meltdown: ‘She was miserable'

Meghan Markle once threw tea in anger over issues with palace aides

Meghan Markle’s 2018 tour of Australia with Prince Harry may have looked like a huge success to the public, but behind the scenes, things were far from perfect, as per a new report.

According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex was so unhappy during the trip that she once threw a cup of tea into the air in frustration.

While Meghan and Harry appeared joyful and were praised for their charm and connection with the crowds, insiders have now revealed that Meghan was under intense pressure.

She was struggling with the royal way of doing things and had issues with the palace aides, especially after she brought close friends from Canada to support her during the tour.

"From the outside it looked perfect, but behind the scenes things were tense,” they said of couple’s tour, adding, “Markle was unhappy, Harry was fixated on negative comments online, and the staff were stuck in between."

The insider shared that at one point, Meghan got so frustrated that she threw a cup of tea up in the air, calling it a “small but dramatic act of rebellion.”

Writing in his book Revenge, royal author Tom Bower shared that Meghan had brought her close friends Jessica and Ben Mulroney from Canada for support.

It did not sit well with Palace aides already assigned to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who later described her as "abrasive" towards staff and diplomats.

"She was dealing with huge pressure and wanted the kind of press handling she was used to in Hollywood. When that wasn't delivered, her frustration showed,” the author penned.