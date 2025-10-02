Kate Middleton takes big step to break cycle of emotional strain for kids

Kate Middleton takes new decision to save George, Charlotte, Louis from trauma

Kate Middleton has decided to take a mindful approach to parenting by adopting the trauma-informed technique known as "pacing," for her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to Radar Online, the Princess of Wales is determined to break the cycle of emotional strain that affected her husband, Prince William.

An insider told the publication that Kate is focused on ensuring her children grow up feeling safe and unpressured.

"For Catherine this isn't abstract – she knows the toll royal life took on William, especially after losing his mother Princess Diana at such a young age,” they said.

The insider added, “She is determined her children are not left with that kind of trauma, and techniques like pacing are part of her way of shielding them."

"Catherine knows her children are growing up under constant scrutiny. Her priority is making sure they feel secure and unpressured.

“For her, it's not only about parenting methods – it's about shielding them from the weight of royal life."

As per the publication, this method encourages slowing down interactions to match a child’s natural pace as it allows them the time they need to process their surroundings calmly.

Kate joined hands with Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood project promoting this approach and now hopes to shield her kids from the challenges of growing up in the royal spotlight.