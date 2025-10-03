Kaia Gerber opens up about 'healing' love with Lewis Pullman

Kaia Gerber breaks silence on Lewis Pullman romance

Kia Gerber gushes over new beau Lewis Pullman, and how the relationship has helped her heal.

In a recent chat on Thursday, Oct. 2 episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, the 24-year-old model spoke for he first time about her relationship with the Top Gun: Maverick actor.

Gerber revealed how her new relationship with Pullman is spreading positivity in her life.

"A lot is being healed in this relationship," Gerber confessed while host Jake agreed, calling the pair a "healthy couple."

The Saturday Night actress noted that dating a "friend" has its advantages.

"I really feel like if you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it, because it just is so much better," she explained.

"I would never want to fight with my friends. I never want to be mad at my friends. I respect my friends. It just is a whole other thing," Gerber added some benefits of dating a friend.

Gerber further addressed the age gap between her and Pullman, noting she has always dated men with a big age gap.

"I would completely just change my personality and my values for someone. I always dated people that were older than me, and so I was very willing to give up everything," she explained.

For the unversed Gerber and Pullman has been romatically linked since January and were spotted getting comfortable at his birthday. The sightning came just weeks after her split from Austin Butler.