 
Geo News

Kaia Gerber opens up about 'healing' love with Lewis Pullman

Kaia Gerber spilled perks of dating a 'friend'

By
Maliha Javed
|

October 03, 2025

Kaia Gerber breaks silence on Lewis Pullman romance
Kaia Gerber breaks silence on Lewis Pullman romance

Kia Gerber gushes over new beau Lewis Pullman, and how the relationship has helped her heal.

In a recent chat on Thursday, Oct. 2 episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, the 24-year-old model spoke for he first time about her relationship with the Top Gun: Maverick actor.

Gerber revealed how her new relationship with Pullman is spreading positivity in her life.

"A lot is being healed in this relationship," Gerber confessed while host Jake agreed, calling the pair a "healthy couple."

The Saturday Night actress noted that dating a "friend" has its advantages.

"I really feel like if you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it, because it just is so much better," she explained.

"I would never want to fight with my friends. I never want to be mad at my friends. I respect my friends. It just is a whole other thing," Gerber added some benefits of dating a friend.

Gerber further addressed the age gap between her and Pullman, noting she has always dated men with a big age gap.

"I would completely just change my personality and my values for someone. I always dated people that were older than me, and so I was very willing to give up everything," she explained.

For the unversed Gerber and Pullman has been romatically linked since January and were spotted getting comfortable at his birthday. The sightning came just weeks after her split from Austin Butler.

Elon Musk joins 'cancel Netflix' campaign
Elon Musk joins 'cancel Netflix' campaign
Nicole Kidman shows surprising state after ‘dreaded' divorce
Nicole Kidman shows surprising state after ‘dreaded' divorce
Dave Chappelle says he fears going to home
Dave Chappelle says he fears going to home
Quentin Tarantino finally gets what he wanted after 20 years
Quentin Tarantino finally gets what he wanted after 20 years
Mariah Carey opens up about biggest childhood struggle
Mariah Carey opens up about biggest childhood struggle
Daniel Day-Lewis's acting method in 'Anemone' revealed
Daniel Day-Lewis's acting method in 'Anemone' revealed
Vanessa Hudgens shares rare insights about her undeniable chemistry with Zac Efron
Vanessa Hudgens shares rare insights about her undeniable chemistry with Zac Efron
'Iron Man' director recalls Marvel's rare chance for him
'Iron Man' director recalls Marvel's rare chance for him