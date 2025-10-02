Mariah Carey opens up about biggest childhood struggle

 
October 02, 2025

Mariah Carey has set the record straight on her moves.

The Fantasy hitmaker has long faced chatter about the absence of heavy choreography in her live performances, with the conversation sparking again last month after her medley at the MTV Video Music Awards drew backlash for being “bare minimum.”

Now, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, the pop icon candidly acknowledged that dancing has never been her strong suit.

“From when I first started, I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know how I’m gonna do this because really I have no idea what this dancing thing is,’” she confessed. 

“I don’t know what it is. I still don’t, you know. There’s little moments in the Honey video or Heartbreaker, little stuff, [but] it’s no Ginger and Rogers. It’s just something I was never taught and was kind of traumatised about as a kid.”

Her remarks come after fans lit up social media with disappointment over her VMA performance, even as she was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award

Back in June, her performance of Type Dangerous at the BET Awards left some unimpressed, with one viewer bluntly declaring her “the most boring entertainer I’ve ever seen.”

