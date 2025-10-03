Cheryl breaks cover post Liam Payne's death in 'sartorial armour'

Photo: Cheryl finds solace in sartorial armour as she grieves Liam Payne's death: Report

Cheryl has finally broken cover.

As per the latest report of Hello Magazine, the songbird did it in what one fashion expert calls a suit of “sartorial armour.”

The former Girls Aloud star made her first public appearance in 11 months as she stepped out to support bandmate Nicola Roberts on the opening night of Hadestown in London's West End.

It marked Cheryl's return to the spotlight following the funeral of her ex-partner Liam Payne earlier this year.

Opting for quiet power dressing, Cheryl wore a camel-toned two-piece linen suit from Max Mara.

With its sharp tailoring and straight-leg trousers, the look struck the balance between modern refinement and effortless ease, a statement without feeling overdone.

Luxury stylist Oriona Robb, speaking to the outlet, praised Cheryl's choice, saying the outfit “did more than grace the red carpet.”

Robb explained, “She arrived wearing a kind of sartorial armour. After a recent personal loss, this outfit isn’t just a dress or a style choice. Instead, it’s a statement of return, strength and dignity.”

Robb also highlighted the symbolism in the details, noting the structured shoulders and clean lines.

“The cut, the tailoring and the materials all seem chosen with precision, as they shield yet allow movement. It reads like a crafted exoskeleton of fashion, and it’s beautiful, yes, but it’s also protective.”

As per the expert, even the colour played its part.

“Choosing darker tones or deep hues allows a sense of solemnity, a respect for grief, while still keeping her power visible,” Robb added before conclusion.