Travis Kelce reveals instructions he received before meeting Prince William

Travis Kelce recalls being warned before meeting Prince William

Travis Kelce is opening up about meeting Prince William at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in London earlier this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, joined Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium in June. Prince William was also in the crowd with Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, whom he shares with Kate Middleton.

After the show, Kelce and his brother Jason met the royals backstage, but only after a quick etiquette briefing.

“We met royalty, guys. There was royalty at the show,” Travis said on their New Heights podcast. “I got there early and got to meet Prince William. How ‘bout that? Your Royal Highness.”

He admitted he was nervous about how to greet the Prince of Wales. “I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow, curtsy, or just be an American idiot and shake their hand,” he joked. “We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the pond.”

Jason explained they had been told they didn’t need to bow since it wasn’t an official royal event. “If it would’ve been an official meeting-of-royalty event, then it would have been that,” he said.

Both brothers praised the royals, with Travis describing William as “so cool” and “the coolest m***********.” Jason added, “He was awesome. He was a good dude.”

Travis also called George and Charlotte “an absolute delight to meet,” noting how down-to-earth the family seemed. “They were wonderful people,” he said. “They’re part of a monarchy… it’s hard to be a down-to-earth human being, I would assume. But they came off that way completely.”