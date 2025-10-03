Drew Barrymore's pals advising her to let go of toxic work schedule: Report

Photo: Drew Barrymore warned against dangerous obsession with work : Report

Drew Barrymore's life is all about her daytime talk show, and friends say it's taking a toll.

Recently, RadarOnline.com reported that Barrymore is so consumed by The Drew Barrymore Show that she rarely finds time for herself or her longtime friends.

"Drew's entire life revolves around her TV show and it was never meant to be that way," one insider explained.

The source continued, "She pours nearly everything she has into it — her job, her hobby, her downtime — it all revolves around making the show," they added.

The insider even added, "She has friends from decades in showbiz, but she barely sees them anymore. It’s dangerous."

Despite her exhausting schedule, the talk show, which blends celebrity interviews, lifestyle segments, and Barrymore's signature charm, has proven a hit.

The series was renewed last year through 2026, and insiders suggested that it could continue even longer.

Yet those close to Barrymore hope she will carve out time for life beyond the set.