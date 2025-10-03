Meghan Markle pressured to stay silent as Harry mends royal rift

Palace concerned over potential Meghan Markle memoir

Palace reportedly wants Meghan Markle to make it clear that she has no plans to write a memoir amid Prince Harry and King Charles’ peace talks.

As concerns grow over the Duchess of Sussex’s absence from the ongoing peace talks between the father-son duo, reports claim the royal family wants Meghan included.

However, the palace needs assurance that she will not follow in the Duke of Sussex’s footsteps and publish a memoir of her own.

While Harry has been trying to repair his relationship with the royal family, Meghan has stayed on the sidelines, which has raised suspicion that she may still be involved behind the scenes.

According to Radar Online, royal aides are worried that a future memoir from Meghan could reopen old wounds.

The report suggested that the firm wants her to publicly step in to support the reconciliation and put any rumours of a tell-all book to rest.

This comes amid reports Harry thinks his recent reunion with King Charles at Clarence House was "sabotaged" by palace aides.