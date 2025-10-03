 
Prince Harry fights to get Archie, Lilibet another royal birthright that 'makes no sense'

Meghan Markle is currently confused and perplexed by the one royal birthright that Prince Harry is trying to give Archie, Lilibet

October 03, 2025

Meghan Markle is currently in a state of shock over the birthright Prince Harry wants to give his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and it relates to their potential to have bonds.

The whole thing has been explained by an insider that just sat down with RadarOnline.

According to their findings this ‘right’ in question relates to their education and hopeful assimilation into British culture in later years.

According to the source, “Harry insists this isn't about him giving up on America, but he strongly wants his children to have a British education.”

A big reason for this is because he firmly “believes the schools in the UK are better than in the US, and educating Archie and Lilibet there would not only honor their heritage, it would also give them the chance to build a future within the royal fold.”

And more than anything “he doesn't want to deprive them of their birthright,” either they admitted.

However, this does not seem to sit right with Meghan Markle who “is shocked” currently and wonders why her husband is “even talking about this when there are still so many obstacles ahead.”

“It makes no sense to her,” the source even went as far as to claim.

Another part of this is because “it's upsetting to think he may have been making promises about her and the kids coming back to the UK without running it by her first and getting her opinion on the matter, or considering the fallout,” they concluded by saying. 

