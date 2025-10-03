‘Toxic' Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ready to speak out in bombshell TV interview

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson gearing up for bombshell TV interview

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are reportedly preparing for a major TV interview in a bid to defend themselves amid new controversies.

The Duke and Duchess of York are said to be in crisis talks with the Royal family after leaked emails showed Fergie calling Jeffrey Epstein her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”

To add to it, newly released documents linked Andrew showed that he took a private jet trip with the convicted sex offender back in 2000.

Amid their piling controversies, Closer Magazine has reported that Andrew and Fergie could turn to TV to clear their names.

“Sitting down together and addressing their critics head-on has been discussed,” a source told the publication.

They added, “It’s all wretchedly unfair in their eyes and of course they’re terrified where it’s all headed.

“But at the same time they’re fighters who won’t give up and roll over. So they have to consider back-up options, especially as it seems they’re now un-hireable in so many circles.

“A tell-all does tick off a lot of boxes, it would be the perfect way to address the public and articulate exactly why they feel so hard done by.”