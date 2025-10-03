Prince William addresses the dangers of ‘letting' the creep in as heir and father

Prince William addresses the real life dangers his life as an heir posses on his kids

Prince William has just sat down for a candid chat, and discussed the overwhelming dangers that his life as heir poses for his kids.

The conversation as a whole happened alongside Hollywood star Eugene Levy, for and Apple TV+ show titled The Reluctant Traveler.

For its season 3 installment, the Prince of Wales invited Levy for a chat and a private tour of Windsor.

During that time the heir talked about King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer, as well as the dangers of letting ‘creeps’ in when his kids are so young.

For those unversed Prince William is father to three, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Regarding their childhood he has admitted, “growing up I saw that with my parents,” the media intrusion and what not.

“And if you let that creep in, the damage it can do to your family life is something that I vowed would never happen to my family,” he admitted. “So, I take a very strong line about where I think that line is and those who overstep it, you know I'll fight against.”

Near the end of the chat the prince also highlighted how important this dynamic is for him, with his wife and children because “if you don't start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, I feel you're setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall.”