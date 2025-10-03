 
Geo News

Prince William reveals how kids are holding up after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Prince William opens up about life after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2025

Prince William on kids coping with Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Prince William on kids' coping with Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Prince William is opening up about his children are adjusting after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.

In a conversation with actor Eugene Levy on the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales was asked how Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, were managing since their mother revealed her illness in March 2024.

“Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting,” William, 43, said.

“We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need. We’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, but you never quite know the knock-on effects. It’s just important to be there for each other and reassure the children that everything is okay.”

The Princess of Wales, 43, completed treatment in September and announced her remission earlier this year.

Levy also asked William about both Kate and King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“Yes, things are good,” William replied. “Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news. But I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had—balancing the children, protecting Catherine, and supporting my father. My family needed space to process a lot of what happened, and that was tricky while continuing to do the job.”

“We all have challenges that come our way, and it’s important to keep going,” the prince added.

What Kate Middleton was really like during Prince William breakup?
What Kate Middleton was really like during Prince William breakup?
Duchess Sophie arrives in Congo to support women rights
Duchess Sophie arrives in Congo to support women rights
Prince William shares vision for son George as king
Prince William shares vision for son George as king
Travis Kelce reveals instructions he received before meeting Prince William
Travis Kelce reveals instructions he received before meeting Prince William
Prince William reveals 'most important thing' in his life
Prince William reveals 'most important thing' in his life
Queen Camilla cheeky response to joke about her laid bare
Queen Camilla cheeky response to joke about her laid bare
Prince William makes rare remarks on Princess Diana, King Charles painful split
Prince William makes rare remarks on Princess Diana, King Charles painful split
*NSYNC mark 30 years of music with heartfelt post
*NSYNC mark 30 years of music with heartfelt post