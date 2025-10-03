Prince William reveals how kids are holding up after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Prince William on kids' coping with Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Prince William is opening up about his children are adjusting after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.

In a conversation with actor Eugene Levy on the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales was asked how Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, were managing since their mother revealed her illness in March 2024.

“Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting,” William, 43, said.

“We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need. We’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, but you never quite know the knock-on effects. It’s just important to be there for each other and reassure the children that everything is okay.”

The Princess of Wales, 43, completed treatment in September and announced her remission earlier this year.

Levy also asked William about both Kate and King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“Yes, things are good,” William replied. “Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news. But I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had—balancing the children, protecting Catherine, and supporting my father. My family needed space to process a lot of what happened, and that was tricky while continuing to do the job.”

“We all have challenges that come our way, and it’s important to keep going,” the prince added.