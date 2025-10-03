Prince Wlliam shares rare update on Kate's health

Prince William opens up about Kate's health progress

Prince William has shared a rare update on the health of his wife, Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles, confirming that both are “doing well” as they continue their recoveries from cancer.

The Prince of Wales, 43, recently made an appearance on the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler during a tour of Windsor Castle.

Speaking with host Eugene Levy, Prince William revealed how the family is coping after a turbulent year, paicularly his wife's 2024 diagnoses.

William replied, “Yes, things are good. Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news.”

He acknowledged, however, that last year was the hardest he has faced. “Trying to balance protecting the children, Catherine, and my father, who also needs a bit of protection, while keeping up with the job was tricky,” he said.

“It’s important my family feel protected and have the space to process everything that happened.”

The royal heir added that while media speculation is inevitable, he remains focused on shielding his family’s private life.

William confirmed that the Princess of Wales, 43, is in remission, after announcing her chemotherapy earlier this year. “Yes, she is,” he told Levy, calling it “great news.”

The prince also reflected on how their children, including Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, have managed.

“Everyone has their own coping mechanisms. We try to give them the security and safety they need, and we’re a very open family, so we talk about what troubles us. But you never quite know the knock-on effects.”

King Charles, 76, revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, shortly after treatment for an enlarged prostate. He has continued therapy into 2025, including a hospital stay in March for side effects.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate disclosed her own diagnosis last March, following major abdominal surgery two months earlier.