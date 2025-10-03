 
Prince Harry feels caught in middle as Meghan holds out for accountability

King Charles seeks commitment from both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid ongoing tensions

October 03, 2025

Prince Harry pushes for royal reconciliation, but Meghan’s silence raises concerns
Prince Harry is said to be doing his best to repair his relationship with the royal family, but sources say real progress won’t happen unless Meghan Markle also gets involved.

A senior aide shared that while the Duke of Sussex is making the effort, the palace is worried the Duchess staying out of it could make it seem like she’s pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

As per Radar Online, King Charles wants to see that both Harry and Meghan are committed to moving forward, not just the Duke of Sussex.

Another source said Harry has told friends he wants to make peace because life is too short for family drama, but Meghan still feels the palace hasn’t taken responsibility for past issues. 

The source told the publication, "Harry is making every effort to set the stage, but eventually Meghan will need to engage.”

“If she stays out of it, it gives the impression she's quietly directing things behind the scenes – precisely the palace's biggest concern,” they added.

“The King wants assurance that both of them are committed, not only Harry."

Meanwhile, another royal insider claimed that Prince Harry is in a “delicate position,” adding, “He's eager to reconcile and has said to friends that life's too short for ongoing rifts, but Meghan maintains the palace hasn't accepted accountability.”

“Unless she chooses to get involved, Harry will remain caught in the middle – struggling to appease both sides and feeling as though he's falling short with each."

