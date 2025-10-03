 
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew feel abandoned by royals as they plot dramatic comeback

Andrew and Fergie left ‘devastated’ by royal rejection, may turn to public to fight back

Web Desk
October 03, 2025

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew consider dramatic step to save reputations

Sarah Ferguson is said to be deeply hurt and angry over how the Royal family is treating her and Prince Andrew as they face growing backlash over their past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, an insider has revealed that Fergie "hates" the silence from the Royals and feels completely abandoned.

With charities and businesses cutting ties and reports of them being close to eviction, the couple now feel they have almost no support.

Things got more difficult for the Duke and Duchess of York after Fergie’s 2011 emails which she sent to Epstein were recently resurfaced.

“They’re both very stung and upset by the way they’ve been treated,” the insider said, referring to the royal family, who have been silent since the scandal emerged.

“Sarah is sticking to her story that she only tried to make nice with Epstein because she was so scared of him, while Andrew acknowledges he made an error of judgment in choosing this man as a friend but nothing else happened,” they added.

The royal tipster continued, “But here they are. The public walls have caved in, they are being disowned by charities as well as businesses and, on the verge of eviction, they have hardly anyone defending them.”

“Their family are in turmoil, and they both know it’ll take something dramatic to turn things around.”

