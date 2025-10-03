Prince William releases statement after remarks about bringing change to monarchy

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has released a statement on social media handles following his remarks about bringing change to the British monarchy when he becomes the King.

Prince William said he did not think much about becoming king, but acknowledged that he planned to perform the role differently.

The future king said, "I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good.

"That’s the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen."

William made these remarks while speaking to Eugene Levy for the Canadian actor's TV travel show.

Following the release of the clip, Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince William, shared behind the scenes from the show with a sweet statement.

Prince William said, “A pleasure to welcome you to Windsor, Eugene!

“The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy.”

“You are truly a wonderful, kind, loving family man, Your Royal Highness, and I'm so proud to support you and your beautiful family,” one royal fan commented on the post.

The other said, “A lovely open conversation.”