Prince Andrew offered blank check by publishers for tell-all memoir

Publishers willing to pay Prince Andrew millions for explosive memoir

Prince Andrew is reportedly considering releasing a tell-all memoir, with insiders claiming he's had the option "in his back pocket for some time."

According to a report published by Closer Magazine, publishers are ready to offer him a blank cheque if he decides to go ahead.

This comes amid Sarah Ferguson’s ongoing scandal over leaked emails which showed Fergie calling Jeffrey Epstein her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”

To add to it, newly released documents linked Andrew showed that he took a private jet trip with the convicted sex offender back in 2000.

Now that the royal family appeared to be silent on the matter, an insider said the Duke and Duchess of York could appear for a TV interview or Andrew could pen his memoir like Prince Harry.

“Andrew has had the memoir option in his back pocket for some time, there is no shortage of publishers willing to write him a blank check if he decides to go ahead,” they said.

The source continued, "And it would be the same for Sarah, who has a thousand stories to tell – not just pertaining to her time as a royal but the interactions she’s had with the monarchy and the insights she could share about her high society connections, celebrity anecdotes and that special kinship she shared with Diana.

"The content list is endless and the payday would reflect that. But they want to get out their story and remind the public of all the good work they’ve done over the years, too."