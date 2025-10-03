Duchess Sophie marks second day in Congo with emotional visit

Duchess Sophie turns to the center for sexual violence survivors

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been in Congo for the second day now, and pictures from her second engagement at the newly expanded Panzi Clinic in Kinshasa have just gone live on the Royal Family’s Instagram account.

According to a caption that accompanies the post, “the clinic is a one-stop centre that provides survivors of sexual violence with holistic care comprising medical, psychosocial, legal and socioeconomic support.”

“Whilst at the clinic, HRH spoke to staff and listened to powerful testimonies from survivors who shared their experiences and details of the support they have received,” the Firm stated in their official caption.

Furthermore the Duchess is also said to have paid visits to a safe house, where survivors receive psychosocial care, protection services, and socioeconomic support to aid their recovery and reintegration into society” in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

