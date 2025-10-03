Inside Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's plans for a counter attack

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are deep in thought and consideration

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are allegedly subscribing to the wheelhouse that ‘desperate times make for desperate measures’ given their current predicament with the Royal Family and the email leak linking Fergie with the late Epstein.

Everything has been shared by a well placed source that just spoke to Closer magazine.

The insider began the conversation by noting just how extremely defiant” the ex-couple is as “human beings.”

Especially with their past and the fact this is precisely what “has undoubtedly bonded them the most over the years.”

All in all “when the chips are down they’re always there for each other and right now it’s no different - they’re still singing from the same ‘us against the world’ hymn sheet.”

As for the reason Fergie has always stood for her ex-husband the insider noted, “for Sarah, the bottom line has always been that Andrew is a good man and an honourable character. And it goes both ways, obviously.”

Because “Andrew trusts Sarah with his life and says it’s egregious that she’s being raked over the coals simply because she sent an email that was essentially her trying to defuse a man who still carried a lot of power at the time and ultimately stop him from suing her.”

But near the end the source also laid bare their thoughts and posed the question “is this what they really want? Not at all. They would far prefer to stay on good terms with the royals and avoid yet more scrutiny about their behaviour in years gone by.”

But now, they’ve allegedly come to the realization that “being backed into a corner here and desperate times make for desperate measures.”

“So hitting back and trying to clear their names together is looking like an extremely logical move,” they added before signing off.