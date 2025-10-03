Prince Harry not 'personally dragging' William into court

Prince Harry was not "personally dragging" his brother Prince William into court, a close confidant of the Duke has claimed.

The insider made these remarks after Harry´s lawyer David Sherborne said in written submissions to the court that an invoice, dated August 25, 2023 and titled "Out of Africa Story Royal Party Enqs", related to William, who is now heir to the throne.

As per the Reuters, lawyers representing Prince Harry and other high-profile figures bringing privacy lawsuits against the publisher said on Wednesday that new evidence showed his brother Prince William and the heir's wife Kate Middleton were also targets.

According to a report by the AFP, Sherborne claimed this invoice was linked to a UK tabloid story from June 2003, with "extensive" details about William´s 21st birthday party before it took place.

Elton John´s husband David Furnish and British actor Sadie Frost are taking legal action alongside Prince Harry against Associated Newspapers, and both were present in the courtroom for part of Wednesday´s hearing.

Harry apparently dialled in to the proceedings remotely.

Reacting to it, the insider tells the Telegraph, Archie and Lilibet doting father was not "personally dragging" his brother into court.

Harry was "not aware" that details relating to Prince William would be presented as part of the evidence of the general claim, the source went on saying.

According to the Daily Express UK, Sherborne also told the court that a record from a different private investigator allegedly shows a journalist commissioning him to provide a "mobile phone conversion" related to the Princess of Wales, as well as phone numbers from a "family and friends" list.