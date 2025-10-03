Prince Andrew holds on to key royal tradition with King Charles' quiet approval

Prince Andrew keeps royal shooting role as King Charles looks the other way

Prince Andrew is still being allowed to host royal shooting parties, even though King Charles has cut him out of the royal family’s Christmas celebrations.

After years of controversy over his links to Jeffrey Epstein which led him to being stripped of his royal titles and military roles in 2022, Andrew continues to lead shooting events at royal estates.

According to The Mirror, it includes the traditional “family day” shoot at Windsor, which usually takes place in November.

A royal expert told the publication that the monarch wants to keep some distance from Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in public, but doesn’t want to cause more tension behind the scenes.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie said on the matter, “King Charles does not want to antagonise his younger brother entirely.

"But he needs to recognise that the public want some answers about the Yorks’ connections with Jeffrey Epstein and how they have exploited their royal status for personal financial gain.”