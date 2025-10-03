 
Geo News

King Charles faces major 'humiliating' blow

King Charles feels deeply that Royal Lodge cannot remain a sanctuary for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2025

King Charles faces major humiliating blow
King Charles faces major 'humiliating' blow

The Royal insiders have revealed a ‘humiliating’ blow to King Charles as the monarch has finally agreed with son Prince William over banning brother Prince Andrew from family events and moving him out of Royal Lodge.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the royal source has claimed as part of the so-called new rules, Prince Andrew will "never be photographed alongside Prince William again."

Also, while the royal family takes part in the traditional turkey dinner at Sandringham at Christmas, the Prince of York will be left off the guest list.

The close confidants further said King Charles wanted Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to "just be invisible" after dealing with his brother's scandals for years.

The report went on to claim, citing royal sources, the shakeup is said to be a "humiliating" blow to King Charles as it all but confirms the future king Prince William is the one calling the shots now.

"The king feels deeply that Royal Lodge cannot remain a sanctuary for the Duke and Duchess of York. After everything that has come out, he wants them out. It's not just about optics anymore – it's about trying to preserve the integrity of the monarchy," the royal insider added.

Prince William releases statement after remarks about bringing change to monarchy video
Prince William releases statement after remarks about bringing change to monarchy
Prince Andrew offered blank check by publishers for tell-all memoir
Prince Andrew offered blank check by publishers for tell-all memoir
Meghan Markle starts to develop a rift with Prince Harry over Archie
Meghan Markle starts to develop a rift with Prince Harry over Archie
Prince Harry fights to get Archie, Lilibet another royal birthright that 'makes no sense'
Prince Harry fights to get Archie, Lilibet another royal birthright that 'makes no sense'
Prince William reveals 'manifesto' for monarchy during his reign? video
Prince William reveals 'manifesto' for monarchy during his reign?
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew feel abandoned by royals as they plot dramatic comeback video
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew feel abandoned by royals as they plot dramatic comeback
Palace shares new update about Duchess Sophie
Palace shares new update about Duchess Sophie
Eugene Levy reveals how Prince Williams' really like after heartbreaking cancer chat
Eugene Levy reveals how Prince Williams' really like after heartbreaking cancer chat