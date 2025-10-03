King Charles faces major 'humiliating' blow

The Royal insiders have revealed a ‘humiliating’ blow to King Charles as the monarch has finally agreed with son Prince William over banning brother Prince Andrew from family events and moving him out of Royal Lodge.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the royal source has claimed as part of the so-called new rules, Prince Andrew will "never be photographed alongside Prince William again."

Also, while the royal family takes part in the traditional turkey dinner at Sandringham at Christmas, the Prince of York will be left off the guest list.

The close confidants further said King Charles wanted Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to "just be invisible" after dealing with his brother's scandals for years.

The report went on to claim, citing royal sources, the shakeup is said to be a "humiliating" blow to King Charles as it all but confirms the future king Prince William is the one calling the shots now.

"The king feels deeply that Royal Lodge cannot remain a sanctuary for the Duke and Duchess of York. After everything that has come out, he wants them out. It's not just about optics anymore – it's about trying to preserve the integrity of the monarchy," the royal insider added.