Prince William's unbearable tell-all: ‘Such a sad watch'

Prince William’s unbearably sad moment gets caught on camera

Prince William’s decision to wear his heart on his sleeve with the Canadian actor Eugene Levy has just sparked some talk.

The most repeated being his candor which body language expert Judi James claims turns the whole thing into an “unbearably sad to watch”.

The conversation that happened on the newest episode for AppleTV+ show The Reluctant Traveller saw the heir and actor sit in Windsor during a private tour.

In it, the two talked about everything, from Kate Middleton and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, their children’s reactions as well as what the heir now holds most dear.

According to the expert, in this episode, “unlike his brother, Prince William has clearly inherited the stoic gene that he talks about when referring to his 'stoic & resilient' royal relatives.”

“He impersonalizes these rather tragic references by generalizing verbally, referring to how 'you' cope rather than focusing on himself,” she also noted.

Furthermore, there are also moments where Ms James believes “His eyes look down a lot to protect and shield his inner feelings but when he does look up they are pink and watery, showing a hint of tears that he is clearly at pains to suppress.”

Near the end she also referenced the “wry smile of fondness as he mentions his grandparents and how long they lived but we can see the furrows of concern etched between his brows.”