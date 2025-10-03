Prince William aims to progress with son Prince George after becomig King

Prince William wants to make his son Prince George feel proud after becomig King

Prince William has taken into account his son Prince George of Wales’ future.

In the third season of the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, William, the Prince of Wales, has a detailed conversation with Eugene Levy about the changes he wants to implement and the legacies he wishes to create with his 12-year-old son, Prince George, after he becomes the King.

Levy revealed that he and his family watched the coronation ceremony of the Prince of Wales’ late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as his family had a television set back in June 1953. After her demise on September 8, 2022, King Charles emerged as the King of the United Kingdom, making William the new heir of the throne.

Levy asked, "You will one day be king of England. Do you think about that at all?"

Responding to the American Pie star, he said, "It’s not something I wake up in the morning and think about, because to me, being authentic and being myself and being genuine is what drives me.”

The Prince of Wales added, "And then you can attach whatever labels and kind of roles that come on top of that, but if I’m not true to myself, and I’m not true to what I stand for and believe in - then it doesn’t really matter who you are, it gets lost.”

"I take my roles and my responsibilities seriously, but it’s important, like I said to you earlier, you don’t feel they own you - you have to own them,” he asserted.

Levy went on to ask if he would feel the same about his eldest child because he will be the King of England after his father.

William replied, "It’s an interesting question, and it’s a big question, that one. Because there’s lots of things to think about with that. But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”

"That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in – and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation," he stated.

Levy, the Schitt's Creek alum, put another question before the Prince of Wales: If he would take a “slightly different direction” under his reign, to which he quipped, "I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that change - I don’t fear it.”

"That’s the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen,” William noted.