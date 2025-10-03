Conan O'Brien leans on Ryan Gosling as he dips into 'film acting opportunities'

Ryan Gosling considers Conan O'Brien his 'Obi-Wan Kenobi mentor'

Ryan Gosling has decided to support Conan O’Brien, as he is looking forward to stepping into acting.

The 44-year-old Canadian actor, who is famous as a family man, has surprisingly become friends with late-night legend O’Brien, according to Radar Online.

An insider told the outlet that Gosling likes to spend time with his wife, Eva Mendes, and their two children, daughters Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9, rather than hang out with different celebrities.

However, a big change is being noticed in his behavior as he is giving time to his friendship with the 62-year-old American television host and comedian after the approval of his long-time partner Mendes.

A close friend of The Gray Man star told the outlet, "The whole Mendes-Gosling household is mad about Conan. They've socialized with him regularly over the 15 or so years that Conan has lived in L.A., especially as Ryan became one of Conan's favorite guests on his old TBS show [Conan], where they would do some pretty elaborate bits that almost always went viral."

Gosling, who secured a nomination for the Academy award in 2024 for her acting in the 2023 Barbie, is now eyeing honing his acting skills with the help of The Saturday Night Live alum.

"Ryan has been a student of comedy since he was a kid, and Conan has become his Obi-Wan Kenobi mentor," the friend revealed.

"He's helped Ryan sharpen his skills and get huge laughs doing it. Ryan's Barbie role was a culmination of that, but far from the end. Ryan's next blockbuster, Project Hail Mary, is one of his most comedic to date,” stated the insider.

Notably, O’Brien has also asked him to help improve his acting, as he wants to try his luck in the world of acting.

The source revealed, “Conan has leaned on Ryan and some of his other 'serious actor' pals as he starts to dip into film acting opportunities of his own, starting with the critically acclaimed Sundance hit coming out later this year with Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You. Sources said O'Brien's performance is excellent.”

"Conan has turned down a lot of movies over the years, but he's showing real skill when it comes to film acting and he wants to make more movies, which is why you could see him turn up in a big project with one of his acting friends like Ryan, Timothy Olyphant, or Will Ferrell,” the insider concluded.