Brad Pitt hurt George Clooney's feelings with THIS move: Source

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been close since the 1990s

October 03, 2025

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been best pals for a while.

In July, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise turned heads when they reunited at the European premiere of the F1 movie, with the Mission: Impossible star even sharing a snap of the pair on Instagram.

While fans celebrated the reunion of the Interview with the Vampire co-stars, a resurfaced report suggested not everyone was thrilled, especially, George Clooney.

Reportedly, Clooney was said to be “super sad” over the shift in their friendship. 

“He was the former go-to person for Brad, but he seems shut up to standing quietly beside the red carpet,” a source told the outlet.

The insider added that the rift became evident when Pitt failed to attend Clooney's Broadway debut of Good Night, and Good Luck

“That’s what everyone cared about, but it’s no secret his feelings were hurt. Here’s the guy he supported through thick and thin, and he can’t make the time to show up — it’s very indicative of where Brad’s loyalty lies.”

While Pitt’s representative dismissed the speculation, explaining that the actor was overseas filming at the time, the source insisted, “But he should have tried."

