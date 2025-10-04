 
Taylor Swift says fans overprotect her

Taylor Swift revisits Greg James interview from 2018

October 04, 2025

Taylor Swift insists she’s tougher than some fans think.

The Grammy winning singer, 35, joined BBC Radio 1 host and longtime friend Greg James to celebrate the release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift also looked back on a viral 2018 moment they once shared, insisting she’s learned not to take things too seriously.

“People don’t need to bubble wrap me in their minds as much as they do,” Swift explained. “I’m a pretty tough broad.”

The two revisited their viral interview at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend in Wales, when James teased her after a six-song set by saying she “needed a shower.”

“I agreed with you!” she laughed. “There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good. You were just reading my mind, as good friends do. I actually laughed.”

Swift even promised James an invite to her upcoming wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce.

