Amy Duggar gets candid about bond with Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar

Photo: Amy Duggar explains reason behind distance from Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar

Amy Duggar has opened up about her strained relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

In a candid new interview with Us Weekly ahead of her upcoming memoir Holy Disruptor: Shattering the Shiny Facade by Getting Louder With the Truth, the 38-year-old revealed that “it’s been a very long time” since she has spoken to her uncle and aunt.

“It’s been basically [since] right before the trial of Josh,” Amy admitted, referencing her cousin Josh Duggar's 2021 arrest for receiving and possessing child pornography.

It is noteworthy that Josh was convicted later that year and sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Reflecting on the fallout, Amy explained that the experience forced her to reconsider her family dynamics.

“And I hate how that’s come about, but at the same time, it made me [realize] like, ‘OK, I see where I stand in the totem pole,’ you know? … So for that reason, there’s boundaries there,” she said.

“Because I’m not going to put myself through that again, and neither is my mom.”

Although her relationship with Bob and Michelle, remains fractured, Amy shared that she has grown closer to her cousin Jill Duggar, who has also distanced herself from the family.