Prince William, Queen Camilla lead royal opposition to Harry's return

Prince William, Queen Camilla push back on King Charles’ peace talks with Harry

Prince William and Queen Camilla are said to be strongly against King Charles’ attempts to make peace with Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex and Charles recent reunion in London was meant to ease tensions, however, it turned sour after claims that someone tipped off the paparazzi.

Palace aides raised concerns that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are trying to rejoin royal life, reported Heat Magazine.

According to a source, while many palace staff and senior royals are frustrated, the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort are pushing back on Harry and Charles’ reunion.

“Charles is running into a lot of resistance, not just from Prince William and Queen Camilla but pretty much throughout the Firm, and they’re making their feelings plain whilst dreading what will come of this peace plan down the line,” the insider said.

They added, “Harry hasn’t helped his cause by trying to take on some of the Palace aides who he claims have been briefing the press against him and Meghan.

“His angry words have made them even more determined to put a spanner in his plans and talk sense into the King before it’s too late.”