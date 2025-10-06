Sweet reason behind Harry, Meghan's choice to call their daughter ‘Lili'

How ‘Lili’ became special nickname for Prince Harry, Meghan’s daughter

A royal expert revealed a special reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call their daughter, Princess Lilibet, “Lili.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to call their daughter “Lili” instead of her full name, Lilibet, reflects their desire to give her as normal a childhood as possible, an expert claimed.

According to royal expert Christine Ross, while Lilibet is a deeply personal name that honours Queen Elizabeth II, she said the shortened version, Lili, helps the child form her own identity outside of royal tradition.

"There is certainly a trend in baby names of giving family names, but shortening the name to give the new baby their own identity,” the expert told The Express.

She continued, "Lili is a much more common name than Lilibet, and lends to Meghan and Harry’s desire for their children to have as normal a childhood as possible."

Following Lilibet’s birth, an official announcement was made, "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world."

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex penned in their own statement.

They added, “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."