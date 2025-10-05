Prince Harry can explode in his father's face: ‘Such a loose cannon!'

Prince Harry hit with a warning regarding his standing as a 'loose cannon'

Prince Harry has just been called a loose cannon that can explode on his father’s face and Firm at any point in time.

The whole thing has been said by a well placed insider that is close to the Palace.

This insider said everything during their interview with Heat World and it saw a lot of candor being directed in the direction of Prince Harry’s ‘peace summit’ in Clarence House with King Charles from last month.

For those unversed, this visit was an hour-long meeting that happened between father and son during Prince Harry’s four-day trip across the pond for his charitable endevors.

According to an insider, “Charles has really put his neck on the line to give peace a chance, which is all well and good and nobody doubts he’s trying to put the past behind in order to focus on positivity and forgiveness.”

What is pertinent to mention is that Prince William, his older brother refuses to engage in any such talks and was not present at the peace summit even though the last time Prince Harry met his father before this was 19 months prior.

And that is why the source also warns, despite the monarch’s desire to offer an olive branch “there are still a high percentage of courtiers who think His Majesty is making a colossal mistake”.

Because to many a aide and courtier, the King’s youngest son Prince Harry is dubbed “a loose cannon” that can and will “explode in the Palace’s face at some stage or other.”

Another point of note is that Prince Harry’s efforts have been called ‘Operation Bring Harry Back from the Cold’ and were set in motion sometime in July when a meeting between the father and son’s communications secretaries were was exposed in pictures by the Daily Mail.

The meeting showed two of Prince Harry’s people, meeting with King Charles’ communications secretary in a members-only London club.