The last ditch effort Meghan Markle visibly made to show ‘all is well' comes out

Meghan Markle’s last ditch effort to show Kate she can ‘cope under pressure’ remembered

A body language expert has just taken a trip down memory lane to recount what Meghan Markle’s perky beret and a superhero-style bright green cape.

The expert in question is Ms Judi James and she just spoke to the Daily Mail.

The event this observation takes into account is from a 2020 service at Westminster Abbey to mark Commonwealth Day.

Noting everything, from the moment Meghan entered, to what went down afterwards, Ms James said, “Arriving in her perky beret and a superhero-style bright green cape, Meghan’s body language for this tense final royal public outing before Megxit oozed strength and resilience.”

She even called Meghan a woman holding a “indestructible perma-smile” that never wavered.

On the flip side her husband Prince Harry looked “visually dissolved, from his anxious self-soothing body and jacket touch rituals to his scowling and even tearful appearance towards the end of the service,” Ms James said.

Conversely “Meghan appeared to draw on muscle memory to sit smiling throughout.”

To the expert this smile which seemed to endure “as the family fractured before our eyes showed that Meghan “really did have what it takes to be a royal,” as part of her last ditch effort.

According to Ms James this “perma-smiling under pressure is a key skill that the late Queen, Queen's mother and Kate always excelled at.”

While getting into the the particulars she said, “while the other royals sat stony-faced and still, Meghan was animated and chatty with Harry. Their heads leaned together in a gesture of trust and exclusivity and when they used eye contact both emerged with re-energised smiles as though Harry was feeding off his wife’s positivity.”

At times it looked almost as “though she was taking the lead and offering him a gesture to mirror because without it he was mirroring the sad expression of his brother here," the expert concluded by saying.