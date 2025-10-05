Prince Harry turns into a laughing stock: ‘Even a crumb given backfires'

Prince Harry’s behavior against royal courtiers sparks laughable reaction

The reaction that royal courtiers had behind the scenes, in regards to Prince Harry has finally come to light.

For those unversed, the reaction in question is a direct reaction to the accusations of sabotage that Prince Harry made via his spokesperson to People.

At the time the ‘men in grey’ suits were highlighted once more, and a clap back was made about the “calculated smear campaign” against him.

During an insider’s interview with Heat World it was revealed that many people who call themselves part of the “Sussex Survivors Club” think “He’s only just had one meeting with his dad and he’s already raising hell and accusing people inside the monarchy of trying to sabotage him.”

“The courtiers see it as him trying to take charge, which is laughable to them,” the insider explained.

Because compared to Prince Harry “These are seasoned operators who’ve been protecting the monarchy for decades, they’re not about to take orders from someone they view as a spoiled brat who abandoned his duties the moment things got tough.”

“It’s no exaggeration to say that at least 80 percent of the household think Charles is making a huge mistake even entertaining this olive branch from Harry,” the source even went as far as to admit.

“The general feeling is that giving him even a crumb of access will backfire spectacularly.”

Because ‘every time he’s been granted a platform, it’s ended with chaos, and there’s no reason to think this time will be any different,” the insider concluded by saying.