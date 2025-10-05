King Charles weighs cutting ties with Prince Andrew to protect monarchy's future

King Charles caught between family loyalty and royal reputation amid Andrew’s scandal

King Charles is facing renewed pressure to distance the Royal Family from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson this Christmas after Fergie’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein were resurfaced.

After the scandal emerged, a report claimed that Charles wants the Duke and Duchess of York "out of sight, out of mind."

A royal expert has also warned that allowing the Yorks to attend the Sandringham celebrations, even away from the public eye, could damage the monarchy’s reputation and invite accusations of hypocrisy.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said, "I think it’s inconceivable that Andrew and Sarah could appear in public at Sandringham.

“And if they joined the family party but kept away from the public and the cameras, it could open up the King to charges of hypocrisy,” she continued.

"It’s another very tricky domestic situation for Charles. He is a sensitive man, and family is important to him. Nothing can change the fact that Andrew is his brother.

"But these latest revelations about Fergie‘s association with Jeffrey Epstein – and the prospect that there is more to come – make it impossible for her to be part of the inner family circle again."

The expert added, "Hopefully, the Yorks will take the same approach as last year when they stayed away from Sandringham because of the revelations about Andrew’s association with an alleged Chinese spy.

"They have their own family to celebrate with, their two daughters, who remain so loyal to them, and their grandchildren.

"Now is perhaps the time for a permanent end to their Christmas celebrations with the Royal family at Sandringham."