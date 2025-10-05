 
Prince William vows to avoid 'some of' past practices after becoming king

Prince William is determined to make his son Prince George feel 'proud' after becoming king of England

Areeba Sheikh
October 05, 2025

Prince William recently got candid about his and Prince Harry’s difficult childhood with strong determination to protect his son Prince George from similar challenges.

The Prince of Wales appeared on the October 3 episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler, where he reflected on his eldest child, Prince George’s future and his own legacy, considering the fact that he will be the next king of England after his father, King Charles III.

Levy asked William about his plans for 12-year-old George after becoming king of the United Kingdom one day.

After listening to the question the American Pie star threw at him, the Prince of Wales stated it was a “big question” and it begins with what kind of world he wants to create.

William explained, "It’s an interesting question and it’s a big question that one. Because there are lots of things to think about with that. But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”

"That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in — and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation," the heir to the throne said.

For those unaware, the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Loui, 7. 

