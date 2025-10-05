 
Geo News

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Paris Fashion Week backlash

Meghan Markle chooses to ignore critics with latest move after Paris Fashion Week backlash

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 05, 2025

Meghan Markle drops BTS from Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex shared delightful moments from her solo Paris trip.

Despite the backlash she received over her Paris Fashion Week appearance, the wife of Prince Harry remained unbothered.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Meghan posted a video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from her trip to Paris for Balenciaga show.

In the caption the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "About last night.

Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga."

She went on to add, "I’ve missed you ???????? - thanks for the love."

This comes after Meghan attended Balenciaga show in Paris on October 4, 2025.

Notably, the Suits actress' spokesperson revealed that Meghan attended the show in order to extend her support for brand's new creative director and her pal, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Donning a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt and pants, Meghan received criticism for her look.

Some netizens claimed that Meghan's dress looked like a bedsheet, while others called it a Halloween look.

It is pertinent to mention, Meghan Markle, who lives in California with Prince Harry and their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seemingly travelled solo to Paris.

Meghan Markle's visit to Paris Fashion Week: Real reason revealed video
Meghan Markle's visit to Paris Fashion Week: Real reason revealed
Prince William's secret trick to avoid the public's eyes comes to light
Prince William's secret trick to avoid the public's eyes comes to light
Prince William issues strong warning as he talks about 'only home', 'future generations' video
Prince William issues strong warning as he talks about 'only home', 'future generations'
Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Meghan Markle's crusade against him: ‘I relish one thing'
Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Meghan Markle's crusade against him: ‘I relish one thing'
Prince William releases heartfelt statement ahead of BAFTA Cymru Awards video
Prince William releases heartfelt statement ahead of BAFTA Cymru Awards
King Charles lands in 'very tricky' domestic situation
King Charles lands in 'very tricky' domestic situation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle come under fire: ‘You're becoming Ebola'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle come under fire: ‘You're becoming Ebola'
King Charles left Prince Andrew 'furious' with major move against Eugenie, Beatrice
King Charles left Prince Andrew 'furious' with major move against Eugenie, Beatrice