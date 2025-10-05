Meghan Markle breaks silence after Paris Fashion Week backlash

Meghan Markle drops BTS from Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex shared delightful moments from her solo Paris trip.

Despite the backlash she received over her Paris Fashion Week appearance, the wife of Prince Harry remained unbothered.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Meghan posted a video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from her trip to Paris for Balenciaga show.

In the caption the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "About last night.

Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga."

She went on to add, "I’ve missed you ???????? - thanks for the love."

This comes after Meghan attended Balenciaga show in Paris on October 4, 2025.

Notably, the Suits actress' spokesperson revealed that Meghan attended the show in order to extend her support for brand's new creative director and her pal, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Donning a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt and pants, Meghan received criticism for her look.

Some netizens claimed that Meghan's dress looked like a bedsheet, while others called it a Halloween look.

It is pertinent to mention, Meghan Markle, who lives in California with Prince Harry and their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seemingly travelled solo to Paris.