King Charles warned not to risk it all for Harry as 'William is the future'

King Charles receives serious warning over Prince Harry from royal aides

King Charles has received a strong warning from royal aides over the risks of allowing Prince Harry back into the royal fold.

According to a source, senior palace aides are urging the King to think long-term, reminding him that while he holds the crown now, Prince William is the future.

The source added that the Prince of Wales has made it clear he wants no reconciliation with Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, the insider said that going against William’s wishes is a major gamble that could harm the monarchy.

“The aides are reminding Charles of the long game here. He may be King now, but William is the future, and he’s made it very clear he wants nothing to do with Harry,” the insider said.

They continued, “Going against his wishes like this is a huge gamble and it could risk doing real damage to the monarchy.

“Camilla is giving the same warning and saying he’s being blinded by fatherly guilt. As you can imagine, this decision to let Harry back in is causing a huge amount of tension, but so far Charles isn’t backing down.”