King Charles' peace efforts with Harry cause tensions inside Palace

Palace divided as King Charles tries to reconcile with Prince Harry

King Charles is trying hard to make peace with Prince Harry, but his efforts are causing problems inside Buckingham Palace, a new report has revealed.

A recent report has revealed that the Duke of Sussex felt his reunion meeting with Charles was very formal.

Following this, a spokesperson for Harry dismissed the “categorically false” reports, and accused the palace “sources” of being “intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

Now, an insider has claimed that his remarks are causing tensions within the palace as some senior palace officials don’t trust Harry and Meghan Markle’s true intentions.

“Charles has really put his neck on the line to give peace a chance, which is all well and good and nobody doubts he’s trying to put the past behind in order to focus on positivity and forgiveness,” a source told Heat Magazine.

“But there are still a high percentage of courtiers who think His Majesty is making a colossal mistake, that Harry is a loose cannon and it’ll explode in the Palace’s face at some stage or other.”