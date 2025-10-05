 
Meghan Markle sparks buzz with major fashion flip at Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle returns with powerful fashion statement after outfit backlash

Syeda Waniya
October 05, 2025

Meghan Markle made sure to make most of her time in Paris.

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads yet again with a striking new look during a follow-up appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Following her stunning all-white look at Balenciaga show on Saturday, the wife of Prince Harry swapped her outfit for all-black look on Sunday.

Meghan was pictured leaving the Hotel Plaza Athenee in sleek black outfit paired with matching heels as she attended the show.

As Meghan is on her solo trip to Paris, the Duchess of Sussex's representative revealed that her first-ever appearance at Paris Fashion Week is to support Pierpaolo Piccioli, who is new creative director of Balenciaga and friend of the Duchess.

The spokesperson told People Magazine, "Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage."

"She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different," they added. Also noting that Meghan Markle's support "reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."

Notably, Meghan Markle seemingly wrapped up her Paris trip by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse on Instagram.

Alongside a heartfelt video, Meghan, who lives in California with Prince Harry and their two kids, wrote, "About last night.

Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga. I’ve missed you - thanks for the love."

