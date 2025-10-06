Prince Harry, King Charles told to blur the 'noise' for the sake of family

Prince Harry and King Charles have sincere intentions as they prepare to make amends.

The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty, who met at Clarence House last month after a 19-month hiatus, are engaging in a delicate task.

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror : "I think the most critical thing to remember about all of this is that at the heart of all the noise, there is a father and son trying to repair their relationship. It is a difficult and delicate task.

"And the one fact we can clearly state is that no one except Charles, Harry and their immediate circle knows what went on during that meeting at Clarence House.

She added: "In the face of speculation, Harry presumably instructed his team to issue a rebuttal about one or two basic points. It might have been better if he had resisted that provocation because anything and everything he says draws more publicity about this very private meeting."

"The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship," a source told the newspaper,” he noted.