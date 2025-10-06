Victoria Beckham reacts to viral clip from David Beckham's Netflix series

 
October 06, 2025

Victoria Beckham was left shocked after receiving positive responses to a viral moment from her husband David’s documentary.

In the viral clip, the former Spice Girl member claimed to be from a "working-class" family. After that, David poked his head around the corner and asked her which car her father had driven her to school in.

The hilarious scene sparked many memes and became a talking point for the documentary, which was released on Netflix on October 4, 2023.

In a new interview with The Times on October 5, Victoria shared her thoughts about a viral moment on the show.

“If I’m being completely honest, I didn’t love me in that documentary,” said the fashion designer. "He was meant to have left for work but was watching the monitor in another room."

Victoria further said, "I was surprised by how positive the feedback was with what I brought to it. "

"David's documentary made me realise how good it feels to be wrong. I like being wrong. I was wrong, and bring it on. I love that," she added.

For those unversed, Victoria rose to fame as a member of the girl music band, Spice Girls. The 51-year-old launched her fashion brand in 2008.

