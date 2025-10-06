King Charles handing Sarah Ferguson the shorter end of the stick

King Charles to lay down the law with Sarah Ferguson

An expert has just stepped forward to comment on the future Sarah Ferguson has within the Firm, given that she isn’t a blood tie, considering the Jeffrey Epstein email leak.

The expert in question is former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She spoke to The Mirror when delivering this verdict and noted, “I think it’s inconceivable that Andrew and Sarah could appear in public at Sandringham.”

“And if they joined the family party but kept away from the public and the cameras, it could open up the King to charges of hypocrisy.”

However, even though her ex-husband Prince Andrew is in the same boat, the main difference between Fergie and the Duke of York is the fact that he’s King Charles’ flesh and blood.

As Ms Bond said, “it’s another very tricky domestic situation for Charles. He is a sensitive man, and family is important to him. Nothing can change the fact that Andrew is his brother.”

That is what led to note that “these latest revelations about Fergie‘s association with Jeffrey Epstein – and the prospect that there is more to come – make it impossible for her to be part of the inner family circle again.”

It might perhaps also mean there is a “permanent end” to any royal invites for events like Christmas or vacations.

For those unversed, Sarah is mother to two girls, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are direct cousins to the next King of England, and there is also chatter that warns consequences might also knock on their door.

According to an insider who spoke to Heat World, “There had at one stage been a feeling that Bea could have been lined up one day. She's never put a foot wrong, don't forget – and she shouldn't be punished for the sins of her father. But the King's courtiers are concerned Andrew could try to 'get in via the back door' by exerting influence over her.”