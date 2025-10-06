Prince Harry's demands leave palace aides angry: ‘Raising hell'

Courtiers ‘laugh off’ Prince Harry’s attempt to take charge after King Charles reunion

Senior palace aides were left stunned by Prince Harry’s latest outburst after he accused the “men in grey” of sabotaging his reunion with King Charles.

An insider has claimed that the palace insiders believe the Duke of Sussex is “raising hell” after just one meeting with Charles.

“The courtiers see it as him trying to take charge, which is laughable to them,” an insider told Heat Magazine as they highlighted the growing frustration within royal circles.

Speaking with the publication, the source revealed that courtiers are still reeling from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s public attacks against the royal family.

“People inside the palace are stunned at the audacity of Harry marching in and acting like he can dictate terms to them,” they said of the Clarence House reunion.

“After everything he’s done – the book, the interviews, the Netflix stuff, the way he’s trashed his family over and over – they see him as the last person who should be calling the shots,” the source continued.

“He’s only just had one meeting with his dad and he’s already raising hell and accusing people inside the monarchy of trying to sabotage him.

