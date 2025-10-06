Queen Camilla causes tension with King Charles over big plans for palace

Queen Camilla challenges King Charles on Palace renovation plans

Queen Camilla and King Charles are reportedly clashing over her request for big changes inside the Buckingham Palace.

According to a new report, the Queen Consort is pushing for a permanent library to be included in the major renovation of Buckingham Palace.

An insider shared that Camilla sees this as a vital cultural legacy for the monarchy because despite having 775 rooms in the palace, it lacks a formal library.

Speaking with Radar Online, a source shared that Camilla has made the library her top personal request, but King Charles is said to be frustrated by her involvement.

"Books and reading have always been central to Camilla's life, and she thinks it's ridiculous that the monarch's residence doesn’t include a library,” a source said.

They added, “She's made it clear to Charles that this is her single, most important request. But he finds it frustrating.

“The size and expense of the renovation are already weighing heavily on him, and her demand for an additional room drives him to distraction."

Another insider said that while Charles “admires” his wife’s dedication to “promoting literacy,” he “resents having palace plans challenged.”

“He feels she's going against her own principle of staying out of structural decisions,” they added.

Camilla’s demands has caused tensions between the couple because for “Charles, the issue is one of tradition and practicality; for Camilla, it's about creating a cultural legacy."

"The Queen feels the monarchy has a duty to promote learning, and she wants a permanent library at Buckingham Palace to embody that belief.

“She considers it one of the most worthwhile features of the entire renovation. Charles, on the other hand, feels the project is already expensive and disruptive without further additions."