Expert clears Meghan Markle in Paris head-bump mishap

Expert defends Meghan Markle as Paris Fashion Week air kiss goes wrong

Meghan Markle’s awkward encounter at Paris Fashion Week was caused by designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, according to a body language expert.

The Duchess of Sussex made headlines as she attended the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2026 show in a stunning all-white ensemble.

However, things got a little awkward for Prince Harry’s wife after a mistimed air kiss led to an accidental head bump with Piccioli.

Speaking with The Mirror, expert Judi James explained that Piccioli got too close and failed to read Meghan’s non-verbal cues, with his sunglasses adding to the mishap.

"It was Piccioli who created the 'cringe' moment for poor Meghan, getting way too close to greet and speak to her, leading to a lack of reading her non-verbal cues when they air-kissed, leading in turn to a nose-clunk when they each aimed in the wrong direction,” the expert said.

They added, "He also kept his shades on, which wouldn't have helped, and tried to take control of Meghan by turning her to face the cameras.

“She swiftly regained control herself, putting her arm out to steer him. When the photos were over though Piccioli moved in for a close-quarters hug with Meghan, whose immaculate white outfit that was so carefully arranged should have warded off any form of grabbing and squeezing."